'Do Not Report On the Leaked Pentagon Docs’ Says US Govt Official. America Headed For Revolution?

Kim Iversen Show LIVE | APRIL 10, 2023

Kim discusses the Pentagon leaked documents with journalist, Wyatt Reed and all the spilled tea about military security operations including US spying on allies. you can find Wyatts’ work on Twitter https://twitter.com/wyattreed13

Caleb Maupin author and founder of The Center for Political Innovation, https://cpiusa.org/ talks about his new book, "Where is America Going? Marxism, MAGA and the Coming Revolution.”What to MAGA supporters and communists have in common? Caleb discusses it the possible future of America with Kim.

Ryan Cristian, host of the Last American Vagabond breaks down the toxic chemical spill of cancer causing chemical dioxin from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and the massive attempts at cover-ups. You can follow Ryan’s work on his website: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

