© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Property
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 18, 2021
If somebody wants to appropriate your property, that means they want to appropriate your labour. And when your labour is appropriated by somebody who gives nothing in return, then you have been made a slave.
-----
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2AijU5d
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
-----
Credits:
Thumbnail ► Kibs
Background ► https://twitter.com/butterstheninja
Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G2UeRiW_Rw
-----
Support The Show:
Paypal ► https://www.paypal.me/shortfatotaku
Subscribestar ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
Sub On My Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
Humble Bundle Affiliate Link ► https://www.humblebundle.com/monthly?partner=shortfatotaku
Amazon Affiliate Link ► https://amzn.to/2AijU5d
Patreon ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
-----
SFO Facebook ► https://www.facebook.com/SFOtaku
Gab at me ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
My Minds account ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
My Gaming Channel ► https://www.youtube.com/gameboomer
My Stream ► https://www.twitch.tv/gameboomers
My Discord ► https://discord.gg/n2Whky9
SFO Minecraft Server ► 172.107.197.130:25715
-----
Credits:
Thumbnail ► Kibs
Background ► https://twitter.com/butterstheninja
Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4G2UeRiW_Rw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.