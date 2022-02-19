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Prophetic Word: Severe Warning to The Church!
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107 views • February 19, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-severe-warning-to-the-church/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "While I was reading 1 Samuel 8, during my devotional time with The LORD JESUS, I started hearing a message come forth.
Since then, The LORD continues to show me how the present-day Church is erroneous in its ways, demanding for a 'King' to help and save the Country from its enemies."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-word-severe-warning-to-the-church/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "While I was reading 1 Samuel 8, during my devotional time with The LORD JESUS, I started hearing a message come forth.
Since then, The LORD continues to show me how the present-day Church is erroneous in its ways, demanding for a 'King' to help and save the Country from its enemies."
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