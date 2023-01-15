COVER UP: House Oversight Chair James Comer Says National Archives is Ignoring His Request For Records

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told CBS’s Catherine Herridge that the National Archives has not responded to his request for records related to Biden’s classified documents scandal.

Joe Biden never publicly announced classified documents were found at Penn Biden Center and at his private residence.

The Biden classified document scandal was leaked to CBS News more than 2 months after the materials were discovered by Biden’s personal lawyers.

The Biden Regime is actively engaged in a cover up and it appears the National Archives and the DOJ are in on the cover up as well.

Rep. Comer said the White House, the National Archives and the Justice Department have failed three times to inform Congress and the American people about the stolen classified documents.

“The Biden White House’s secrecy in this classified doc matter is alarming. Equally alarming is the fact that Biden aides were combing through documents knowing there would be a Special Counsel appointed.” Rep Comer said.

Rep. Comer on Wednesday requested:

1. All documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center

2. All internal documents and communications regarding the documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center

3. A list of all people who had access to President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center

4. All documents and communications related to the handling of the classified material by President Biden’s personal lawyers — including but not limited to their security clearance status

5. All documents and communications between or among the White House and the Department of Justice or NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] regarding the documents retrieved from President Biden’s personal office at the Penn Biden Center

The National Archives has not responded to Comer’s request.

Comer said subpoenas are on the table.

