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Israeli health minister says "vaccine passport" is just to force COVID-19 holocaust genocide vaccine
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160 views • October 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (October 2021). The Israeli health minister was caught saying on hot mic to the Israeli interior minister that the reason for the vaccine passport is to force the End Times dumb wicked sinful “women’s equality” generation human homo-sapiens specie populace made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus to take Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO ascended master fallen angel devils owned 5,000 year old Atlantis Umbrella company’s COVID-19 Coronavirus AI “black goo graphene oxide” 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon contagion vaccine. The “thorn in the flesh” entities do not like the daily sermon I am writing right now, because they are attacking with diarrhea attacks and heart attacks, simultaneously. So that means we need to expose more of this type of information, in the future. What an absolute pathetic disgusting hell’s army of Satan Lucifer, and let heaven and earth laugh at the devil and the ascended master fallen angel devils and their mighty grand noble hell’s army that comes into people’s intestines to fight from hiding from higher dimensions. They are all an embarrassment and desecration to God’s noble Creation. It shows they are extremely dumb when they spend this long trying over and over again to try to cause a heart attack. It shows you how apostate this End Times harlot Church is also when not a single person is concerned about the real Christians getting heart attacks from the enemy. As soon as I thought this, they read my thoughts and stopped their heart attacks. They realized that it is useless, and they cannot harm or stop me. Moreover, every time they attack me, I become more motivated to attack them and expose them more, and hunt down Satan Lucifer and the fallen angels and their Illuminati NWO to utterly destroy and humiliate them before we are raptured, so that God will be glorified. End of transmission…
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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