EP 2397-6PM NEWS ALERT! DURHAM PLANNING TO DESTROY ALL RUSSIA COLLUSION EVIDENCE BY APRIL 28TH 

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Attorney Ty Clevenger, involved in uncovering material related to the Seth Rich case from the Federal government, was notified yesterday that Attorney John Durham was planning on destroying all Russia Collusion evidence by April 28th. Clevenger rightly requested that this evidence not be destroyed. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17349
Special Guest: Melissa Carone was a contractor for Dominion Voting Systems to do IT work at the TCF Center. Ms. Carone was at the TCF Center from 6:15 a.m. on November 3, 2020 to 4:00 a.m. on November 4, 2020. She then went home to get a few hours sleep and worked again at the TCF Center from 10:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on November 4th. Ms. Carone states that she “witnessed nothing but fraudulent actions take place”
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