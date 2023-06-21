New footage by German TV Channel - of damaged Nord Stream 2 Pipelines

New footage of damaged Nord Stream pipelines
The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline appears to have been blown up by a small explosive device and suffered much less damage than the Nord Stream one, a German TV channel has reported.
Article about it at Sputnik:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230621/new-video-taken-by-underwater-drone-shows-blown-up-nord-stream-pipelines---1111358993.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.