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[Bidan]'s Condescending Treatment Of Americans
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120 views • January 12, 2022
* Our democratic system is pretty straightforward.
* Biden has done nothing to improve our lives.
* Angry Joe is constantly yelling at voters.
* How are Dems going to hold on to power?
* We’re being bullied into letting them rig the game.
* Their message: only racists oppose us.
* Flashback: Dems were big fans of the filibuster.
* It’s amusing to see Biden call others extremists.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291357447001
* Biden has done nothing to improve our lives.
* Angry Joe is constantly yelling at voters.
* How are Dems going to hold on to power?
* We’re being bullied into letting them rig the game.
* Their message: only racists oppose us.
* Flashback: Dems were big fans of the filibuster.
* It’s amusing to see Biden call others extremists.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 11 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6291357447001
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