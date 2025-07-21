Trump's Tariffs and Financial Coup

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump’s 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian energy (India, China, EU, even the U.S.?) could trigger a de facto trade embargo—but who really pays the price?
The Hidden Agenda:
• Is this about "helping Main Street"—or squeezing Americans dry?
• Military & HHS budgets balloon while health collapses (Swiss pay HALF for better care)
• mRNA push targets sick kids—why is "poisoning the people" part of the plan?
Tucker Carlson’s explosive speech warns: "There is no middle road." Where do YOU stand?
