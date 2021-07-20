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JOHNS HOPKINS DOC: NO JUSTIFICATION FOR VACCINATING CHILDREN
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30 views • July 20, 2021
JOHNS HOPKINS DOC: NO JUSTIFICATION FOR VACCINATING CHILDREN
WSJ op ed piece — analyzed approximately 48,000 kids under 18 diagnosed with Covid. Found a mortality rate of ZERO. CDC’s Walensky says jabbing 1 MILLION kids would save 1 life? Has she looked at VAERS?
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITES EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
COVID TREATMENT SITE..... https://www.flemingmethod.com/best-available-published-evidence
WSJ op ed piece — analyzed approximately 48,000 kids under 18 diagnosed with Covid. Found a mortality rate of ZERO. CDC’s Walensky says jabbing 1 MILLION kids would save 1 life? Has she looked at VAERS?
Find out more about the show and where you can watch it at thedavidknightshow.com
CHECK OUT THIS SITES EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/
COVID TREATMENT SITE..... https://www.flemingmethod.com/best-available-published-evidence
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