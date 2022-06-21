COVIDLAND 1: THE LOCKDOWN

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Watch the powerful new documentary COVIDLAND: THE LOCKDOWN, Episode 1 of the COVIDLAND Mini-Series, with a special introduction and outro from film narrator and producer Alex Jones.
https://www.newswars.com/covidland-the-lockdown-full-documentary/
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