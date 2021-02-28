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Michael Collins Piper on the Origins of the New World Order (AFP Interview)
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48 views • February 28, 2021
Dave Gahary interviews AFP correspondent Michael Collins Piper, author of such best-sellers as Final Judgment, The New Jerusalem, The Golem, The Judas Goats, Target: Traficant, Dirty Secrets—on his latest book, The New Babylon: Those Who Reign Supreme, which details the historical, religious and economic origins of the New World Order.
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