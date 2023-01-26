Quo Vadis





Jan 25, 2023

In this video we share Our Lady's Medjugorje Message to Visionary Marija for January 25, 2023.





"Dear children! Pray with me for peace because Satan wants war and hatred in hearts and nations.





So pray and sacrifice your days with fasting and penance so that God may give you peace.





The future is at a crossroads, because modern man does not want God. That is why humanity is heading towards destruction.





You, children, are my hope.





Pray with me so that what I started in Fatima will come true here.





Pray and witness peace in your surroundings and be people of peace.





Thank you for answering my call" (reads Our Lady's message).





Marija is the third oldest of the visionaries.





She was born on April 1, 1965, in Bijakovici and was 16 when the apparitions began.





Her prayer mission given by Our Lady is to pray for all the souls in purgatory.





She has three brothers and two sisters.





When the apparitions started, she was studying in Mostar which is about eighteen miles away from Medjugorje.





Our Lady appeared to her for the first time on June 25, 1981.





It was January 25, 1987, when the first monthly message was given from Our Lady.





Marija is described in all the books of Medjugorje as deeply spiritual, prayerful, meek, sensitive and humble.





Marija also has a wonderful sense of humor and a radiant joy about her.





She has the ability to make total strangers feel as though they are really long lost friends.





Marija is married and has four children. She lives part of the year in Italy and part of her year in Medjugorje.





Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in bringing these messages to a wider audience.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4rG4LrSLDLI



