Morning Manna - October 7, 2025 - Proverbs 14:1-5 - Building Homes, Walking Straight, Speaking Truth

In today’s Morning Manna, we study Proverbs 14:1–5, where Solomon shows how wisdom builds strong homes while folly tears them down. We see that upright living reflects the fear of the Lord, while crooked paths despise Him. Words, too, carry power: the foolish tongue becomes a rod of pride, but wise lips preserve life. Finally, Solomon reminds us that truth in testimony strengthens society, while lies unravel it. These verses call us to be builders, walkers in integrity, and witnesses of truth.

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





