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Military To Go Door To Door! And Where Are Your Children???
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750 views • March 02, 2021
Gov. Abbott in Texas has assigned the national guard to go door to door to inject the elderly that are not able to leave their homes! Won't be long now before this takes the next step. LA schools have started using a kill gates software to trace the kids using qr codes among other things.
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https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/Governor-Greg-Abbott-Announces-Door-To-Door-Vaccinations-in-Texas:3
https://www.kwtx.com/2021/02/27/governor-abbott-announces-save-our-seniors-initiative/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/la-schools-launch-microsoft-covid-tracking-app-so-children-can-enter-campus
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-22/lausd-launches-daily-pass-app-track-covid-schools
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://odysee.com/@CosmicEvent:5/Governor-Greg-Abbott-Announces-Door-To-Door-Vaccinations-in-Texas:3
https://www.kwtx.com/2021/02/27/governor-abbott-announces-save-our-seniors-initiative/
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/la-schools-launch-microsoft-covid-tracking-app-so-children-can-enter-campus
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-02-22/lausd-launches-daily-pass-app-track-covid-schools
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