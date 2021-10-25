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Woman Casually Walking Down The Street Is Attacked By A Random Butt In Brazil
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434 views • October 25, 2021
Seeing is believing I guess . . . a woman walking down the street minding her own business suddenly gets attacked by a random butt and knocked into a display!
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