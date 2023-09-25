I Don't Have Time To Care About WW3

Our enemies keep telling us to our face that they will blow us up. They are physically preparing for war. America's response, 'that's nice', as they don't even look up from their iPhone. Ironically, their iPhone is also telling them of this danger. Americans believe wars are always fought in other nations, so they will just watch the Taiwan war on tv.





