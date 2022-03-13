© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former ITV & Sky News Boss Mark Sharman Speaks Up
Follow
1
Share
Report
38 views • March 13, 2022
MIRRORED from
https://againstvaccinepassports.com/mark-sharman/
December 31, 2021
As a former ITV and Sky News Boss, Mark Sharman explains to Anna how the mainstream media has lost its moral compass – through focusing so heavily on the government narrative it has failed in its public duty to investigate and report fairly on all sides of the unfolding Covid story.
He issues a stark warning as to how journalists and news staff will be implicated through their silence; and in their failure to ask penetrating questions and invite open debate at this most important time in our history.
https://againstvaccinepassports.com/mark-sharman/
December 31, 2021
As a former ITV and Sky News Boss, Mark Sharman explains to Anna how the mainstream media has lost its moral compass – through focusing so heavily on the government narrative it has failed in its public duty to investigate and report fairly on all sides of the unfolding Covid story.
He issues a stark warning as to how journalists and news staff will be implicated through their silence; and in their failure to ask penetrating questions and invite open debate at this most important time in our history.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.