https://gnews.org/post/p1srcc39f

On October 2nd in the live broadcast, Miles Guo mentioned that he once spoke to the FBI in the United States. He said: “If you want to know about the Chinese Communist Party – CCP’s intelligence system and how fentanyl flows into the United States and around the world, you should first get to know Chinatowns, especially Chinese restaurants and their chefs, as well as those Uber drivers with unique identities.”

