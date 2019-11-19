Affordable In-Home Mold Testing with Immunolytics | Conners Clinic Live

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Their tests are extremely affordable and easy to do, and also *include* a consultation where they explain the results and give recommendations! They're a fantastic company and we're very happy to offer their kits in our store (link below). 💚
JW is a Chemical Engineer, Certified Mold Inspector, and Certified Mold Remediation Contractor with over 20 years of experience in environmental laboratories. His passion for helping people diagnose and correct mold-related issues stems from his susceptibility to mold, which has created numerous health symptoms throughout his life. Through ImmunoLytics JW has assisted thousands of individuals regain their health, and we are happy to carry their extremely affordable test kits in our store (link below.)
Learn more about Immunolytics at https://Immunolytics.com
🛒 https://shop.connersclinic.com/products/mold-test-kits-by-immunolytics-starter-kit
✅ Conners Clinic Live Website ➡ https://connersclinic.com/live
✅ Conners Clinic Patient Online Store ➡ https://shop.connersclinic.com
✅ Conners Clinic Reviews ➡ https://connersclinic.com/reviews
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✅ Conners Clinic Twitter ➡ https://www.twitter.com/connersclinic
✅ Conners Clinic LinkedIn ➡ http://linkedin.com/company/conners-clinic
✅ Conners Clinic Four Pillars of Cancer ➡ https://www.connersclinic.com/cancer
Contact Conners Clinic
8519 Eagle Point Blvd, Suite 170,
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
651-739-1248
[email protected]
https://goo.gl/maps/zvDgxHkcoLv