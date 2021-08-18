X22 REPORT: "Every Battle Is Won Before It's Ever Fought”, The Truth Is About To Shine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Every Battle Is Won Before It's Ever Fought”, The Truth Is About To Shine
The [DS] just played their hand, they pushed a [FF] event in Afghanistan, but their real mission was to create a distraction and use this event for additional distractions. The other part of this is preparing for elections, now they are bringing in thousands of refugees into this country, just like the open borders. This has always part of the [DS] plan. Now that everything is in motion the [DS] has setup the narrative for a cyber attack/communication blackout and riots. The patriots already know the playbook, "Every battle is won before it's ever fought". The truth is about to shine.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.