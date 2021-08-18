X22 REPORT: "Every Battle Is Won Before It's Ever Fought”, The Truth Is About To Shine

X22 REPORT Ep. 2554b Aug 17, 2021 -

"Every Battle Is Won Before It's Ever Fought”, The Truth Is About To Shine



The [DS] just played their hand, they pushed a [FF] event in Afghanistan, but their real mission was to create a distraction and use this event for additional distractions. The other part of this is preparing for elections, now they are bringing in thousands of refugees into this country, just like the open borders. This has always part of the [DS] plan. Now that everything is in motion the [DS] has setup the narrative for a cyber attack/communication blackout and riots. The patriots already know the playbook, "Every battle is won before it's ever fought". The truth is about to shine.



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