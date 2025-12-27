RT News - December 27 2025 2PM GMT

December 27, 2025

rt.com





Breaking news here on RT. More corruption is exposed in Ukraine as the state agency in charge of rooting out graft reveals Parliament members are caught trading power for cash. All this as Vladimir Zelensky just a day away from visiting Donald Trump in the states. Nicolas Maduro slams Donald Trump's colonial dreams saying he has his eyes on everything in Venezuela, but its a ‘mission impossible’ for Washington. Amid America's posturing in Latin America, the US Department of War gets unleashed in Nigeria but in a bid to hit terrorists. It misses the mark apparently with locals shaken by the unprecedented attack. Somalia slams Israel for recognising the disputed breakaway region of Somaliland. The East African nation calls it a deliberate attack on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.









RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch - dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedeadgene/home

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515