Workaholics Hire Seth Rogen and Zac Efron To Work in the Office part 2

The guys get some new employees at TeleAmeriCorp and are non other than Seth Rogen and Zac Efron
Full clip of, 1st upload was only 2mins for some reason
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.