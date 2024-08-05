While Kyiv is celebrating the arrival of the first F-16 fighters, which are yet to enter the battle, the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot stop retreating in different directions on the eastern frontlines.

On the night of August 5, another wave of Russian strikes destroyed a series of targets in the Ukrainian strategic rear. Explosions thundered in the Kyiv region, where the local reports confirmed strikes on some military facilities in the city of Bila Tserkva. This was the third Russian attack in the area in a week.

More targets were destroyed as a result of the strikes in the city of Vinnitsya and the surrounding region. They reportedly included the local railway junction and points of temporary deployment of the Ukrainian military.

Russian drones reportedly destroyed military warehouses at the local airfield in Dnipro.

More strikes targeted the Sumy, Cherkassy and Poltava regions, while Russian bombers are pounding Ukrainian military reserves in the Kharkiv region.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack Russian rear facilities in the border regions but their strikes were repelled.

Russian dominance in the air and constant devastating attacks in Ukrainian rear support the ongoing Russian offensive on the frontlines.

Large Ukrainian reserves thrown into the battles in the Kharkiv region allowed the Ukrainian military to stop the Russian advance in the border areas. The front remained almost unchanged in this area in recent weeks. Russian forces are slowly expanding their zone of control in Volchansk, fighting for every building on the central streets.

As a result of the successful attacks in Chasov Yar, Russian forces recently broke through the Ukrainian defenses along the canal and gained a foothold on the streets of the Oktyabr and Novy districts. Despite the resistance of the Ukrainian garrison in the city, Russian forces managed to secure their positions and continue slightly expanding their zone of control.

The area of Toretsk remains one of the most dangerous battlefields for the Ukrainian military. As a result of successful attacks in the villages on its outskirts, Russian assault groups managed to approach the administrative border and enter the town of Toretsk, repelling the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the remaining settlements on its outskirts. Russian forces are already competing the mop up operations in the western part of Zaliznoe, surrounding the Ukrainian garrison in the industrial area in New York.

The most rapid Russian advance continues in the Pokrovsk direction. The Russian military officially confirmed control of Novoselovka Pervaya, while the assault groups have already entered Mezhevoe located to the southwest. On the western flank of the Ukrainian defense, battles began in Zhelannoe, and Russian forces entered Ivanovka to the north. The simultaneous Russian attacks in different settlements prevent the Ukrainian military from consolidating large forces in any one direction.

Mirrored - South Front





