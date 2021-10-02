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Have the Hacked mRNA Vaxxes made to bypass the immune system to cause Illnesses?
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595 views • October 02, 2021
Del BigTree talks with Dr Ryan Cole on the possible experimental vaccines allowing to get into a body because of the Hacking of the mRNA to bypass the natural Immune System. But doing this is shutting down the immune system and a resurgence in Cancers in remission and many other illnesses are bringing up Serious flags on these experimental drugs.
This is Serious.
Credit Del Bigtree The Highwire and Dr Ryan Cole
thehighwire.com
This is Serious.
Credit Del Bigtree The Highwire and Dr Ryan Cole
thehighwire.com
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