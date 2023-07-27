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Prophecy to Valentina Papagna on the Chastisement of the World
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25 views • July 27, 2023

Quo Vadis


July 27, 2023


In this video we share Prophecy to Valentina Papagna on the Chastisement of the World.


Please like, share and subscribe to assist me in sharing these messages with a wider audience.


The following message was Given to Valentina on July 3, 2020


Today, during the Holy Mass, at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, SaintThomas the Apostle appeared to me.


He was accompanied by two angels. He was quite tall, with brown hair, and was dressed in a beautiful sacramental garment, like a priest.


He said, “Our Lord permits me to speak to you. ”


“You have no idea how our Lord is sad and offended for humanity.

His Sacred Heart is very broken and painful. ”


As Saint Thomas the Apostle was saying this, I could feel the pain caused by the many thorns around our Lord’s Sacred Heart.


Saint Thomas the Apostle said, “Valentina! Spread His Holy Word and tell people to repent of their sins. If people will continue to ignore His warnings, He will chastise the world.


You are coming closer and closer to the Chastisement.


Be courageous and talk to people and tell them to take His warnings seriously.


We all pray for you.


Our Lord is always with you and He protects you, so don’t be afraid. ”


I said, “Thank you, Saint Thomas the Apostle, please pray for us. ”


Valentina Papagna migrated to Sydney, Australia in 1955 from Slovenia after experiencing difficult times in her early years.


In 1988 two years after the sudden death of her husband, Valentina began to receive visions and messages from our Lord Jesus and Mary our Blessed Mother.


From this time on her life changed from being an average Catholic to one more devout.


Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.


She wishes to share her experiences and messages only to help people come closer to God and to grow in holiness as Jesus and Mary desire.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=go9konnDqrA

Keywords
mysticworldchristianprophecycatholicrepentchastisementquo vadisvalentina papagnast thomasapostle thomas
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