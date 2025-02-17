BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Can You Be Free from Guilt and Receive God's Grace?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
1
17 views • 2 months ago

Are you carrying the weight of guilt and searching for true peace? The Bible reveals that we are all guilty before God, but there is hope! Jesus paid the price for our sins, offering us the free gift of grace and eternal life. In this powerful message, Roderick Webster explains the role of conviction, the work of the Holy Spirit, and how you can move from guilt to grace.

📖 Key Points Covered:

    What does the Bible say about our guilt before God?
    The role of the Holy Spirit in conviction and salvation.
    How Jesus paid for our sins and offers us eternal life.
    The story of Adam and Eve and how sin entered the world.
    How you can receive God’s grace today!

🙏 If this message speaks to you, don’t wait! Accept Jesus today. 💬 Comment below if you have any questions or need prayer. 👍 Like & Share this video to spread the Gospel! 🔔 Subscribe for more biblical messages and encouragement.

#GuiltToGrace #Salvation #JesusPaidItAll #BibleTruth #HolySpirit #GospelMessage #ChristianFaith #GodsGrace

eternal lifeholy spiritforgivenesssalvationbible studychristianityrepentancebiblical truthrighteousnessbible teachingchristian faithgospel messagejesus paid it allaccepting jesusgod gracefaith journeyholy spirit convictionsin and redemptionguilt and grace
Chapters

00:00Introduction: Jesus Paid It All

00:33The Gift of Eternal Life

01:07The Role of the Holy Spirit

02:24Understanding Conviction

02:58Biblical Verdict: Guilty

05:12The Importance of Conviction

06:50The Fall of Man: Adam and Eve

09:46Invitation to Trust Jesus

10:04Conclusion and Blessings

