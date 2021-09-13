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Make this viral. They are using Ivermectin on the Vaxxed in Australian hospitals to make it appear like the jab works.
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636 views • September 13, 2021
Make this viral. They are using Ivermectin on the Vaxxed in Australian hospitals to make it appear like the jab works. For the unvaxxed, they put them on a ventilator and let them suffer. The entire medical system is corrupt to the core. They are the helping hand that allow these crimes against humanity to be executed. They follow orders like zombies, and they have no regard if they are good or evil orders. There isn’t a moral compass left in these people who follow these orders. They are complicit in murder.
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