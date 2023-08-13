VAXed VAXXED the FULL FILM

We chose to distribute this film to correct a major issue, which is the suppression of medical data by a governmental agency that
may very well be contributing to a significant health crisis,” said Cinema Libre Chairman Philippe Diaz, adding that the film had
been the victim of “hyper-mediatization…by some members of the media and the documentary community who had not even seen the film,
as well as Tribeca executives, which condemned it as anti-vaccine. This film is not anti-vaccine” but “about making sure that
vaccines are safe for children.”
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.