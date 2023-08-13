Create New Account
VAXed VAXXED the FULL FILM
We chose to distribute this film to correct a major issue, which is the suppression of medical data by a governmental agency that

 may very well be contributing to a significant health crisis,” said Cinema Libre Chairman Philippe Diaz, adding that the film had

been the victim of “hyper-mediatization…by some members of the media and the documentary community who had not even seen the film,

as well as Tribeca executives, which condemned it as anti-vaccine. This film is not anti-vaccine” but “about making sure that

vaccines are safe for children.”

