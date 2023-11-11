HOPI CLEAN WATER WITH LEON MCLAUGHLIN; DR. MICHELLE PEAL FAMOUS DOCTOR!

Hello Friends! On this Friday’s Out of this World Radio show from 10 am to 1 pm Pacific Time on November 10th, 2023, I interview Leon McLaughlin from the Washington Clean Water Foundation on clean water for the beautiful Hopi Indians in Arizona, and Dr. Michele Peal a famous Naturalpathic Doctor! Special messages on the Ascension from President George Washington, JFK, and Thomas Jefferson will also be shared, followed by the Canada Corner with Abigail. I hope you can all listen to this amazing and Out of this World Radio Show! To listen live, please go to “Out of this World Radio” on Facebook, or after the show on Clouthub, Bitchute, Brighteon, & Telegram. With lots of love and light, For a plant that’s happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com