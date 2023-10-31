Create New Account
IVERMECTIN CURES CANCER ? – MEDIA BLACKOUT
Found this video clip; not the first time I have heard this, might be worth investigation. Also heard the same thing about Fenbendazol another anti parasitic animal medication, that claims can cure cancer in some cases. Kind of makes sense that the drugs companies and genocidal governments wouldn't want people to  know this.

