"My God! Mom, Take a Picture of Me, I Beg You, Please" - Happy Crowd, Emotional Reactions, to See - President Putin in Derbent, Dagestan - One of the Oldest Cities in the World

"My God! Mom, take a picture of me, I beg you, please!”

President Vladimir Putin went out to talk with the residents of Derbent, Dagestan - in the main square with a crowd of people. The reaction of the residents was very emotional.

In Derbent, Vladimir Putin visited the Juma Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha

The mosque is considered one of the oldest in the world and the oldest in Russia.

This was posted on that video: Putin was presented with a Koran in Derbent, and he remembered the burning of the Koran in Sweden: the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus' tells us all the time, “Muslims are our brothers.” This is how it is, and this strengthens the unity of our people. Multinational, multi-confessional, but united people. This is a shrine for Muslims, it is a shrine for all others. We know that in other countries they act differently, they do not respect the religious feelings of people. And they say it's not a crime. This is a crime in our country! And according to the Constitution, and according to article 282 of the criminal code. It is a crime! And we will always adhere to these legislative rules.

Derbent claims to be the oldest city in Russia, with historical documentation dating to the 8th century BC, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. Dagestan, officially the Republic of Dagestan, is a republic of Russia situated in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe, along the Caspian Sea. It is located north of the Greater Caucasus, and is a part of the North Caucasian Federal District.

