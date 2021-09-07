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MTA Driver says that I'm not wearing a mask which I was
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61 views • September 07, 2021
On August 30, 2021, I wore my overly offensive mask from fakemaskUSA onto a bus heading for UMBC, the driver of the bus that I need to wear a mask on however, I told her that I was wearing a mask. After letting on all the passengers and one guy that shouldn't be on the bus driver comes to me at that point, I already had my spy camera glasses on the catch everything. There's just one problem I've seen her before and not just on the bus I think I think the pastor of a church and she preached at it before the whole pandemic happened. I've always said that for the longest time ever but I wasn't sure if it was her.
P.S. Oh, I almost forgot about this as soon as I got off the bus I tried to enter the library but I got a confrontation with the guard there she said that the match I was wearing wasn't considered a mask. I just wished that I had a video of that too.
P.S. Oh, I almost forgot about this as soon as I got off the bus I tried to enter the library but I got a confrontation with the guard there she said that the match I was wearing wasn't considered a mask. I just wished that I had a video of that too.
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