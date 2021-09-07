MTA Driver says that I'm not wearing a mask which I was

On August 30, 2021, I wore my overly offensive mask from fakemaskUSA onto a bus heading for UMBC, the driver of the bus that I need to wear a mask on however, I told her that I was wearing a mask. After letting on all the passengers and one guy that shouldn't be on the bus driver comes to me at that point, I already had my spy camera glasses on the catch everything. There's just one problem I've seen her before and not just on the bus I think I think the pastor of a church and she preached at it before the whole pandemic happened. I've always said that for the longest time ever but I wasn't sure if it was her.



P.S. Oh, I almost forgot about this as soon as I got off the bus I tried to enter the library but I got a confrontation with the guard there she said that the match I was wearing wasn't considered a mask. I just wished that I had a video of that too.