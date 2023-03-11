🇷🇺🇮🇷🇺🇸 Russia Has Been Sending Captured US Javelins And Stingers From Ukraine To Iran, Which May Be Able To Reverse-Engineer The Weapons
US, NATO, and other Western officials have observed several instances of Russian forces capturing US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft systems that the Ukrainian army has left behind, CNN reported, citing four sources familiar with the matter.
According to the sources, Russia has flown some of these weapons to Iran, likely so that it can take them apart and analyze the technology in order to create its own versions of the weapons.
🔗 ARTICLE:
https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-sending-us-weapons-captured-in-ukraine-to-iran-report-2023-3?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral
