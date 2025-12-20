BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NIGHT SHADOWS 12.19.2025 – 3i/Atlas is Closest to Earth . . . in the Constellation Leo
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
571 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 2 days ago

Turf war.


We are to watch – for the signs.


No news on Venezuela; silence.


Jared Kushner is called the Little Prince.


__________ HELPFUL LINKS:


Stewart Best's Substack: https://substack.com/@stewartcbest


Stewart Best's Most-Helpful Guide to True, Biblical Salvation: https://narrowwaytruth.com

   ---> Jesus warned us that the vast majority of Christians are not, in truth, BORN AGAIN.

   ---> Be sure you are saved and not just think you are!


__________


Larry Taylor's Substack: https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/


Larry's Blog: https://www.larrywtaylor.org/


__________


Video Source (Stewart Best's Rumble): https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940


__________


Stewart Best has been teaching the true salvation gospel of Jesus Christ for over 40 years.


His classic video, “Iron Mountain — Blueprint for Tyranny,” drew national attention (including the Wall Street Journal) and deep state scrutiny.


NBC’s Dateline Show booked him for a show, but then backed off when they found out he had the actual evidence of the truth and they could not control the narrative.


The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) deemed him a “domestic terrorist,” men with long guns showed up at his property, and a black helicopter dropped water balloons as a warning, but the Lord delivered him from it all.


In the past, he has appeared on the Art Bell Show and also on Steve Quayle’s former radio show.


At fourscore+ years of age his force does not seem to have abated one bit, still producing prolifically with his team at the LightGate ministry.


He was a professional aviator for many years, flying the latest corporate jets as Captain, and he also served in the military.

Keywords
bibleprophecyww3stewartbestnightshadowslarrytaylor
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Russia warns of nuclear response as NATO build-up escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Trump escalates pressure on Venezuela with total BLOCKADE of oil tankers

Kevin Hughes
Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Iran dismisses accusations of meddling in Lebanon, urges focus on Israeli aggression

Zoey Sky
Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Putin deploys Oreshnik hypersonic missiles to Belarus, escalating NATO tensions

Kevin Hughes
U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

U.S. escalates maritime war on narco-terrorism, killing eight in latest Pacific strikes

Patrick Lewis
Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Echoes of Liberty: A wake-up call for freedom in an age of tyranny

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy