Al-Qassam Brigades clash with Israeli soldiers inside a building using machine gun fire & a 'TBG' shell east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
131 views • 6 months ago

Al-Qassam Brigades clashed with Israeli soldiers inside a building using machine gun fire and a 'TBG' shell east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza. 

Adding about Iran:

❗️🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi: 'Despite the fact that Israel's attack was minor and much weaker than they had advertised, the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. We will respond.'

Adding from Middle_East_Spectator, channel:

A reliable source reports that two Su-35 fighter jets have arrived in Iran in disassembled form, and they will soon be assembled by Russian engineers.




iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
