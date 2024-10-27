Al-Qassam Brigades clash with Israeli soldiers inside a building using machine gun fire & a 'TBG' shell east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza

Al-Qassam Brigades clashed with Israeli soldiers inside a building using machine gun fire and a 'TBG' shell east of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza.

❗️🇮🇷/🇮🇱 Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi: 'Despite the fact that Israel's attack was minor and much weaker than they had advertised, the blood of our martyrs will not go in vain. We will respond.'

A reliable source reports that two Su-35 fighter jets have arrived in Iran in disassembled form, and they will soon be assembled by Russian engineers.









