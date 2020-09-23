© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1946874832
EP 2116-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE-GOP Vote To Replace RBG NEXT WEEK! The Left May Explode With Violence
In what looks to be the first major test of the new post-RBG iteration of the Supreme Court, which could soon have a 6-3 conservative majority, the GOP is planning to ask SCOTUS to review a major PA state court decision that extended the due date for mail-in ballots in a critical battleground state.
EP 2116-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE - GOP Expected To Vote To Replace RBG NEXT WEEK! Left May Explode With Violence - The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2RMvwmB
Special Guest: Roger Stone: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
ALSO TONIGHT: Sonny Varma: Sonny Varma is the owner of Sonny’s Vape Shop in Mount Orab Ohio and founder of shopsonnys.com He says he Started out running the streets as a hoodlum in Cincinnati ----
WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
🚨YOUTUBE SHUT US DOWN AGAIN! GOTO http://petelive.tv/backup FOR OUR BACKUP CHANNEL
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336