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EP 2116-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE-GOP Vote To Replace RBG NEXT WEEK! The Left May Explode With Violence
The Pete Santilli Show
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16 views • September 23, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
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EP 2116-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE-GOP Vote To Replace RBG NEXT WEEK! The Left May Explode With Violence

In what looks to be the first major test of the new post-RBG iteration of the Supreme Court, which could soon have a 6-3 conservative majority, the GOP is planning to ask SCOTUS to review a major PA state court decision that extended the due date for mail-in ballots in a critical battleground state.  

EP 2116-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE - GOP Expected To Vote To Replace RBG NEXT WEEK! Left May Explode With Violence - The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/2RMvwmB 


Special Guest: Roger Stone: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020.    https://stonecoldtruth.com/ 

ALSO TONIGHT: Sonny Varma: Sonny Varma is the owner of Sonny’s Vape Shop in Mount Orab Ohio and founder of shopsonnys.com  He says he Started out running the streets as a hoodlum in Cincinnati ----  



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