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Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Keep America FIRST
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12 views • May 20, 2022
In an interview with The New American, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia discussed the evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020 and urged Americans to actively participate in the elections to prevent the midterms from being stolen.
The Congresswoman commented on such issues as the new bill that would send $40 billion to Ukraine while American families are struggling to find baby formula; the Supreme Court's leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade; and the unlawful activity of pro-abortion groups.
Rep. Greene believes that federal lawmakers should prioritize protecting the rights and freedoms of hardworking Americans, securing the border, halting destructive socialist economic policies, protecting the unborn, caring for veterans, and supporting American farmers.
To learn more about Marjorie Taylor Greene, please visit:
https://www.mtgforamerica.com/
The Congresswoman commented on such issues as the new bill that would send $40 billion to Ukraine while American families are struggling to find baby formula; the Supreme Court's leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade; and the unlawful activity of pro-abortion groups.
Rep. Greene believes that federal lawmakers should prioritize protecting the rights and freedoms of hardworking Americans, securing the border, halting destructive socialist economic policies, protecting the unborn, caring for veterans, and supporting American farmers.
To learn more about Marjorie Taylor Greene, please visit:
https://www.mtgforamerica.com/
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