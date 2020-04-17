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neverlosetruth: CV Another Doctor, & Well-Respected Author Writes Truth - Pretense For Tyranny - Vernon Coleman (MIRRORED)
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138 views • April 17, 2020
neverlosetruth: CV Another Doctor, & Well-Respected Author Writes Truth - Pretense For Tyranny - Vernon Coleman (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/DIDPaBrbmYE
I've chosen 2 articles of Vernon Coleman's to read: 'My YouTube Experience,' & Coronavirus Scare- We Now Know What It IS All About. Please circulate Coleman's website; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
Articles Page
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/youtubeexperience2.htm
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/coronavirusscare.htm
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/DIDPaBrbmYE
I've chosen 2 articles of Vernon Coleman's to read: 'My YouTube Experience,' & Coronavirus Scare- We Now Know What It IS All About. Please circulate Coleman's website; links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/
Articles Page
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/main.htm
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/youtubeexperience2.htm
http://www.vernoncoleman.com/coronavirusscare.htm
Category
News and Politics
Licence
Keywords
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