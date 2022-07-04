© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pi2l7f85
07/01/2022 According to Spotlight on China, Hong Kong deploys “Saber-toothed Tiger” armored vehicles to protect Xi Jinping during his visit to Hong Kong. Everywhere Xi goes becomes a restricted area. Hong Kong Police issues a search warrant for six members of the League of Social Democrats and takes them to different police stations for interviews telling them that no protest can be held on July 1