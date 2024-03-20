Maria Zeee & Dr. Rima Laibow: UN Blueprint For Forced Smart Cities

Dr. Rima Laibow Joins Maria Zeee to discuss the UN’s next planned move in September, and how they have already started seizing land under the guise of UNDRIP in Australia and Canada, with every country under the same attack to achieve their smart city agenda.
