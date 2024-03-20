Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Maria Zeee & Dr. Rima Laibow: UN Blueprint For Forced Smart Cities
channel image
Tanjerea
431 Subscribers
50 views
Published a day ago

 Dr. Rima Laibow Joins Maria Zeee  to discuss the UN’s next planned move in September, and how they have already started seizing land under the guise of UNDRIP in Australia and Canada, with every country under the same attack to achieve their smart city agenda.

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabstew petersnuclear-warmaria zeeedr rima lairbow

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket