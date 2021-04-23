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OPP April 2021
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10 views • April 23, 2021
This months episode of Other People’s Projects features projects by:
Phill Gavin: Mud Kitchen (Ana White Plan), Christmas tree with bauble (Wood Geek and RGB electronics), and Jesus Plaque (Steve Good), Rubber Band Gun (Steve Good)
Bonnie Schwenn: Intarsia Cat (Kathy Wise Pattern)
Craig Allen: Goofy segmentation
Darrell Wells: Intarsia Penguins, Fish, Turtle, Woodpecker, Snowman (Judy Gale Roberts patterns)
Jim Merrow: Koala bear intarsia (JGR pattern) with butterflies (free pattern found on Cy’s Corner Pinterest Page)
If you would like your project featured on an episode of OPP please send me an email. [email protected] and put OPP in the subject line. I would love to share your projects!
_______________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Phill Gavin: Mud Kitchen (Ana White Plan), Christmas tree with bauble (Wood Geek and RGB electronics), and Jesus Plaque (Steve Good), Rubber Band Gun (Steve Good)
Bonnie Schwenn: Intarsia Cat (Kathy Wise Pattern)
Craig Allen: Goofy segmentation
Darrell Wells: Intarsia Penguins, Fish, Turtle, Woodpecker, Snowman (Judy Gale Roberts patterns)
Jim Merrow: Koala bear intarsia (JGR pattern) with butterflies (free pattern found on Cy’s Corner Pinterest Page)
If you would like your project featured on an episode of OPP please send me an email. [email protected] and put OPP in the subject line. I would love to share your projects!
_______________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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