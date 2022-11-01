Create New Account
AI NANO TECH BIO WEAPON that is Part Machine Part Alive - Spawns in you.
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Karen Kingston nails it.   This nano tech is the fourth beast end of days system spoken of by Daniel with Iron (graphene oxide) mixed in clay, you..    It is a gene war.  Seal one has opened.   Note, I do agree Satan wants his dna in you plus it is about total mind controlism so he can be omnipresent like God.  Apologize for the poor audio with Noah and the monitor you under the skin.  Watch full interviews here and support her work:

https://karenkingston.substack.com/

https://zeeemedia.com/ https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-ai-bioweapon-from-infection-to-injection-karen-kingston/


https://sjwellfire.com/
occultget savedmrnaas the days of noahlife is in the bloodkaren kingstonwheat vs taresgood shepardgene wargene defilementai nano techai bio weaponlucifers reign

