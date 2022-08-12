SNITCH: The FBI Informant At Mar-A-Lago: Report Trump's Inner Circle Set Up Gestapo Raid

Stew Peters Show





Snitches get Stitches, and the FBI is full of...





Edward Szall joins to expose the FBI’s attempts at DESTROYING

President Donald Trump’s life by raiding his Mar-A-Lago home in Florida.





The person responsible for this remains unknown… FOR NOW.





The FBI doesn’t care about our Constitution, they only care about

appeasing the agenda of The New World Order.





Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!





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