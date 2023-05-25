Interdisciplinary Symposium IV FREEDOM IS THE CURE, Session 2 Crime Is Not Health, Mike Yeadon.





Mike Yeadon’s ‘Call To Arms’





Presented by Doctors For Covid Ethics 11 June 2022. Hosted by UK Column. This allows for a reassessment of what was going on then compared to now and what is likely in the future. Hosted by UK Column.





"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned."





"If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all."





"You have to be brave now and risk embarrassment, and recruit other people to this cause. And we can roll them over"





