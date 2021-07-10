© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΕΧΩ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ
Follow
5
Share
Report
647 views • July 10, 2021
10/07/2021
ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΕΧΩ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ....
ΜΗΝ ΛΥΓΙΖΕΤΕ-ΚΑΙ ΜΗΝ ΣΚΥΒΕΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΕΦΑΛΙ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ-ΦΙΛΑΡΑΚΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΓΛΥΚΑ.
ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΣΑΣ.
ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ, ΤΗΝ ΠΙΣΤΗ, ΤΗΝ ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑ, ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ, ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ, ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ...!!!
ΕΠΙΤΕΛΟΥΣ ΕΧΩ ΚΑΜΕΡΑ....
ΜΗΝ ΛΥΓΙΖΕΤΕ-ΚΑΙ ΜΗΝ ΣΚΥΒΕΤΕ ΤΟ ΚΕΦΑΛΙ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΜΟΥ-ΦΙΛΑΡΑΚΙΑ ΜΟΥ ΓΛΥΚΑ.
ΑΓΩΝΙΣΤΕΙΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ ΣΑΣ.
ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΖΩΗ, ΤΗΝ ΠΙΣΤΗ, ΤΗΝ ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑ, ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ, ΤΗΝ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ, ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ...!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.