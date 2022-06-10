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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
THURSDAY JUNE 09, 2022
EPISODE - #2987 - 8AM
Kim Dotcom: Major GLOBAL COLLAPSE Is Coming | EP 2987-8AM
We don’t like to scare the hell out of everyone and not offer some sort of solution to a problem we face, but a post made by Kim Dotcom is, quite frankly, pretty scary stuff.
The numbers he presents about the state of our nation’s ill health are undeniable, but more importantly, unsustainable.
We believe that everyone deserves to know what the future will bring, even if it’s not what everyone wants to hear.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21371
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