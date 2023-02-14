Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Flying Objects Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline
12 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp: Unidentified Flying Objects Being Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline


Unidentified flying objects were shot down by authorities in Canada and Alaska. The Chinese regime says it is also planning to shoot down a flying craft near its borders, and other odd incidents are being reported elsewhere. While details are thin on what the flying crafts were, this comes soon after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is being accused by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh of having destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline in a clandestine military operation. While the White House denies the claims, it is bringing deeper attention to possible motives for the destruction of the pipeline.


#JoshuaPhilipp on these and the other recent odd incidents involving #FlyingCrafts.

https://ept.ms/UnknownAircraftDowned


Keywords
nord stream pipelineepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsflying objects

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket