EPOCH TV | Flying Objects Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline

Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp: Unidentified Flying Objects Being Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline



Unidentified flying objects were shot down by authorities in Canada and Alaska. The Chinese regime says it is also planning to shoot down a flying craft near its borders, and other odd incidents are being reported elsewhere. While details are thin on what the flying crafts were, this comes soon after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is being accused by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh of having destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline in a clandestine military operation. While the White House denies the claims, it is bringing deeper attention to possible motives for the destruction of the pipeline.





