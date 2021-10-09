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Must Watch - Dr McCullough Presents to the AAPS - The 'Vaccine Rollout Must STOP'
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692 views • October 09, 2021
Peter McCullough MD, MPH speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS on October 2, 2021. McCullough's passion comes out in this presentation... this is the first time I've seen a Doctor of such a calibre to break down in emotion over what he has seen in the denigration of the profession and the Hippocratic Oath.
Slide Deck
https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture
Home Based Covid Patient Guide
aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide
Credit AAPS Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
aapsonline.org/
Slide Deck
https://www.scribd.com/document/530328436/Slides-from-Peter-McCullough-MD-Oct-1-2021-Lecture
Home Based Covid Patient Guide
aapsonline.org/covidpatientguide
Credit AAPS Association of American Physicians and Surgeons
aapsonline.org/
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