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Coronavirus true knowledge, to any degree, will give increase
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39 views • March 16, 2020
Hello friends, I have some facts about the source of the new outbreak and sharing with you will give you more dots to connect- You might want to be careful about what they stick into your body and what the 'stick' may contain that you can't see-Join me to hear me speak on this and other topics- Thank you much- westruther, and on youtube Wesley Thompson channel
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